POLL: Who Do You Think Will Win at the 2020 Grammy Awards?

On Jan. 26, the biggest names in music will convene in Los Angeles, Calif., for the 2020 Grammy Awards. The all-genre awards show includes a number of of country-, Americana-, bluegrass- and folk-specific categories, and The Boot wants to know our readers' winner predictions.

Yola and Tanya Tucker are among the most prominent names in the list of 2020 Grammy Awards nominees, but Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay both earned multiple nominations, too. Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and others are also Grammys nominees this year.

So, who do you think will win at the 2020 Grammy Awards? Make your predictions by voting in the polls below. A few days before the show, we'll share our readers' and our staff members' predictions.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles' Staples Center. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

