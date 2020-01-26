I’m With Her Wins 2020 Grammy Award For Best American Roots Song

Talented instrumentalists and songwriters Sara Watkins, Aoife O'Donovan and Sarah Jarosz always make rootsy magic whenever they join forces as I'm With Her. The bluegrass and folk power trio got its Recording Academy due this year when 2019 single "Call My Name" won the Grammy Award for Best American Roots Song.

Despite getting the invite to perform during the pre-show broadcast, the group seemed genuinely shocked to win. O'Donovan even admitted that they put no thought into an acceptance speech.

Jarosz's "Build Me Up From Bones" got nominated in 2014 for the first-ever Best American Roots Song trophy, which was won by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell for the song "Love Has Come For You."

Other nominees included Yola. The UK-based soul singer became one of the voices of Americana off the back of not just nominated song "Faraway Look" but also the album its from, Walk Through Fire.

Yola's big evening includes four Grammy nominations, including the coveted Best New Artist category which pits her against such mainstream stars as Lizzo and Billie Eilish.

I'm With Her also bested Amythyst Kiah, the writer of Our Native Daughter's "Black Myself," and songs from a pair of living legends with prior wins in the category: Vince Gill for "I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More" and Rosanne Cash for John Leventhal co-write "Crossing to Jerusalem."