I'm With Her took to the stage as part of the 2020 Grammy Awards celebration.The folk supergroup comprised of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins performed during the Recording Academy's pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony event, held earlier in the day in advance of the awards show..

I'm With Her choose to play their hauntingly beautiful song "Call My Name." The trio of women had a simple set design of trees in a forest that displayed behind them as they sang and played their respective instruments. Although the set was simplistic, Jarosz, O'Donovan and Watkins' personalities shinned not only through their faces but through their distinctive outfit choices.

In the song itself, I'm With Her masterfully layer harmonies, while painting a vivid picture through their lyrics. Together, the three women sing about the rich details that surround a relationship. “Once upon a life, not so long ago / I showed you what I got, laid my heart low / On a patchwork quilt of leaves under an opalescent sky ...” they sing on the track.

In addition to performing on the show, I'm With Her are up for a couple of Grammy Awards, Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

The 2020 Grammy Awards telecast will follow the Premiere Ceremony and will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, with Alicia Keys as host. During the show, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform their new duet, "Nobody But You," and Bonnie Raitt will tribute 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement honoree John Prine.