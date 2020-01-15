Bonnie Raitt to Tribute John Prine at 2020 Grammy Awards

Bonnie Raitt will honor Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine during the 2020 Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced her performance on Wednesday (Jan. 15), also adding Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and more to the lineup of performers set for the all-genre awards show.

In the 1970s, Raitt scored a hit with "Angel From Montgomery," a Prine original that he originally released on his self-titled 1971 album. It was Raitt's version of the song, however -- now a classic -- that earned Prine's composition wide recognition and acclaim.

"I think "Angel from Montgomery" probably has meant more to my fans and my body of work than any other song, and it will historically be considered one of the most important ones I've ever recorded," Raitt says. "It's just such a tender way of expressing that sentiment of longing ... without being maudlin or obvious. It has all the different shadings of love and regret and longing. It's a perfect expression from [a] wonderful genius."

Prine is one of seven Lifetime Achievement Award winners who will be lauded by the Recording Academy in 2020. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee's fellow honorees are the rock band Chicago; jazz, soul and R&B singer Roberta Flack; soul pioneer Isaac Hayes; punk rocker Iggy Pop; iconic hip-hop group Public Enemy; and gospel and blues legend Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Award honor "celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording," and its recipients are determined by the organization's Board of Trustees. Prine and his fellow Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipients will be recognized at a special event on April 18 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California.

In addition to Raitt, Blake Shelton will be representing country music on the 2020 Grammy Awards stage. He and girlfriend Gwen Stefani are set to perform their new duet, "Nobody But You."

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

