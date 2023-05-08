Bonnie Raitt had a positive health update to share on Monday (May 8), after a "medical situation" that required surgery forced her to scrap a handful of planned performances in late April.

"I want to thank you all for your beautiful, caring wishes for my speedy recovery," the singer explains on social media. "Everything went really well. My healing is on track and I'm feeling better every day."

Raitt also says that she and her band "can't wait" until she's cleared to resume touring in a couple of weeks.

In her initial announcement about the nixed shows, Raitt's team explained that her recovery time would impact four tour dates in May. Two of those shows, in Louisville, Ky. and Indianapolis, Ind., have already been rescheduled to June 30 and July 1, respectively. Two more, in Athens Ga. and Pittsburgh, Penn., will take place on yet-to-be-announced dates in 2024.

All purchased tickets for the postponed shows will be honored on the new dates. However, Raitt also had a fifth planned performance at Brandi Carlile's Mothership Weekend on May 14, and that set has been canceled as the singer continues to heal.

"I'm so sorry we had to postpone our shows and apologize to those of you who won't be able to join us for the rescheduled dates. I so appreciate your support and hope you can come see us another time," Raitt adds in her update.

Raitt concludes her update post with a timely message for Mother's Day, which will take place this Sunday (May 14). "Happy early Mother's Day to all the moms, and honoring our grandmas' lineage too!" she says. "Who'd we be without them? So many thanks."

The singer-songwriter has been beloved by fans since her rise to fame in the 1970s, and her Nick of Time album won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 1990. In 2023, she had another big night at the Grammys, sweeping categories including Best American Roots Song, Best Americana Performance and the all-genre Song of the Year.