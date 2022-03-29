Since launching her career in 1971 with her self-titled debut, Bonnie Raitt has established herself as one of the greatest blueswomen - and guitarists - of all time. Come April 22, Raitt will release Just Like That..., her twenty-first album to date.

With such an extensive discography to her name, there's no shortage of essential listening. Raitt is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has earned ten Grammy Awards across four different genres: Americana, rock, pop, and traditional blues. However, her influences and talents transcend the confines of those genres alone. Raitt's music has been touched by country, reggae and folk traditions, too.

51 years into her career, Raitt is continuing to make some of her best music. These ten tracks are must-listens for any Raitt fan - though there will always be room for more.