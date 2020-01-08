Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani Performing at 2020 Grammy Awards

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be performing together at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The country star announced the news on social media on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

Shelton and Stefani, according to their Instagram posts, will be singing their newest collaboration, "Nobody But You," from Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country album. "never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!" Stefani captioned her post, adding the hashtags "#yesplease," "#myfavoritecountrysinger" and "#nobodybutyou."

Per a press release from the Recording Academy, in addition to Shelton and Stefani, the 2020 Grammy Awards performance lineup includes Aerosmith, Billie Eilish and Lizzo. More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Nobody But You" was written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James. "I also realized how important it is for me and where I am in my life, and I think that’s why Shane was trying to get it to me," Shelton reflects of the song. "It fits my story. I was about to go in and record when I decided that it needed Gwen on it – because it is our song. I think it’s magic."

"Nobody But You" is Shelton and Stefani's third recorded duet. Previously, the two teamed up for a holiday tune, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," from Stefani's 2017 Christmas album of the same name, and for "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which appears on Shelton's 2016 album, If I'm Honest.

Shelton and Stefani, a solo artist and the frontwoman of the rock band No Doubt, began their courtship on the set of The Voice, just as they were both emerging from highly publicized divorces. Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in July of 2015, while Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale, frontman for the rock band Bush, separated that August. Stefani and Rossdale had been married since September of 2002, while Shelton and Lambert had been married since May of 2011.

Shelton and Stefani officially confirmed their relationship that November, and have been together ever since. What started as a friendship forged in adversity grew into an unexpected love story, which Shelton says just keeps getting better.

"Every day that goes by, it just feels like a stronger bond between the two of us. It constantly feels like it's going to the next level," Shelton says. "That's the only way I think either one of us could probably describe it."

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day. Shelton is up for Best Country Solo Performance, for his song "God's Country," at this year's show.

