Yola, I’m With Her to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony

I'm With Her and Yola will be performing during the 2020 Grammy Awards. The two Americana acts will take the stage during the Recording Academy's pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony event, the organization announced on Thursday (Jan. 16).

The soulful Yola is one of the most-nominated country-leaning artists at the 2020 Grammy Awards, having earned nods in the Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album categories, as well as a nomination for the all-genre Best New Artist honor. I'm With Her -- the folk-y supergroup of Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins -- meanwhile, are up for Best American Roots Performance and Best American Roots Song.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, during which many Grammys trophies are presented, will also feature classical violinist Nicola Benedetti, jazz icon Chick Corea and West African singer Angelique Kidjo as performers. Luis Fonsi, Nathalie Joachim, Kimie Miner, PJ Morton, Esperanza Spalding and Jimmy Jam will all serve as presenters during the event, which will be hosted by Imogen Heap.

The 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony is scheduled to run 3:30PM-6:30PM ET on Jan. 26. The event will be streamed live via the Grammy Awards website.

The 2020 Grammy Awards telecast will follow the Premiere Ceremony on Jan. 26; it will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., and will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET, with Alicia Keys as host. During the show, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform their new duet, "Nobody But You," and Bonnie Raitt will tribute 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement honoree John Prine.

