Michael Cleveland Wins Best Bluegrass Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Michael Cleveland's Tall Fiddler has been named Best Bluegrass Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards. He accepted his trophy during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, which took place leading up to the awards show on Sunday (Jan. 26).

Cleveland admitted that he was excited when he took the stage to accept the award. Before he was able to gather his thoughts, Cleveland, who is blind, seemed to be taking it all in, despite not being able to see the crowd gathered in the room with him.

After exclaiming, "Wow!" a handful of time, Cleveland, of course, thanked the familiar cast of characters including his friends, family, bandmates and all those who appeared on Tall Fiddler. Cleveland made sure he made it clear that he was appreciative and told the audience that they really don't know how much the win meant to him.

Other nominees in the Best Bluegrass Album category at the 2020 Grammy Awards included Live in Prague, Czech Republic by Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, Toil, Tears & Trouble by the Po' Ramblin' Boys, Royal Traveller by Missy Raines and If You Can't Stand the Heat by Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen.

Dozens of Grammys will be handed out during the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, before the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast begins at 8PM ET on CBS. A few of the Grammys' major categories, as well as a number of high-profile performances, will make up the live show, which is being hosted by Alicia Keys.