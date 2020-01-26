Patty Griffin Wins Best Folk Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Patty Griffin won Best Folk Album for her eponymous project at the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday (Jan. 26). Presenter Esperanza Spalding accepted the award on the artist's behalf, as Griffin was not in attendance at the Staples Center.

This latest win is Griffn's second Grammy Awards victory. The nomination was her seventh throughout the course of her illustrious career. Her first Grammy Awards win came for Best Original Gospel Album in 2010, for Downtown Church.

Other nominees for Best Folk Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards included My Finest Work Yet by Andrew Bird, Rearrange My Heart by Che Apalache, Evening Machines by Gregory Alan Isakov and Front Porch by Joy Williams.

Dozens of Grammys will be handed out during the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, before the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast begins at 8PM ET on CBS. A few of the Grammys' major categories, as well as a number of high-profile performances, will make up the live show, which is being hosted by Alicia Keys.