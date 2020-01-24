POLL: Which 2020 Grammy Awards Country Performance Are You Most Excited to See?

A packed lineup of performers will take the stage in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday night (Jan. 26) for the 2020 Grammy Awards. While the lineup includes artists from across the genre spectrum, a handful of country- and Americana-focused performances will dot the festivities.

One of the most-anticipated performances from within the country music world is Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's set, during which they'll be singing their new duet, "Nobody But You." Shelton says the moment will be "one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience." Dang!

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile have something big planned for the 2020 Grammy Awards, too. The collaborators are set to perform together and serve as presenters at the ceremony, and while they've stayed mum about the details of their performance, we're betting they'll break out the Grammy-nominated "Bring My Flowers Now."

Country music will be part of two cross-genre moments during the 2020 Grammy Awards, too: Lil Nas X, who will team up with previous "Old Town Road" collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, as well as K-pop megastars BTS, for a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and Americana Music Association 2019 Emerging Act of the Year the War and Treaty will be part of a performance of "I Sing the Body Electric," from Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

That's not all that's on the bill for Sunday night, however: During the televised ceremony, Bonnie Raitt will be honoring Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine, and at the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing.

Which of the country, Americana, bluegrass, folk and roots 2020 Grammy Awards performances are you most excited to see? Tell us by casting a vote in the poll below.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will take place earlier in the day and stream online. Non-country 2020 Grammy Awards performers include Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.

