Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile Performing at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile will share the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The two artists shared that they are among the lineup of performers for the all-genre awards show on Sunday night (Jan. 19), one week ahead of the ceremony.

"I wanted you to be the first to know! I'll be performing at the #GRAMMYs this year with a whole line up of amazing artists, including one of my favorite people in the whole world, @BrandiCarlile!" Tucker writes on Instagram. Adds Carlile, "Let’s. do. this. @thetanyatucker"

Tucker is the most-nominated country artist at the 2020 Grammy Awards, having received nominations for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Song of the Year. The four nods are her first at the Grammys since the early 1990s, and bring her her career total nominations to 14.

Tucker's 2020 Grammy Awards nominations come for her 2019 album While I'm Livin', produced by Carlile and Shooter Jennings. Carlile and her collaborators, Tim and Phil Hanseroth, wrote most of the songs on Carlile's new album and, therefore, are Best Country Song and Song of the Year nominees. Carlile is also a Best Country Album nominee for her work on While I'm Livin', and earned a Best Country Duo / Group Performance nod for her duet with Maren Morris, "Common."

In addition to Carlile and Tucker, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to perform their new duet, "Nobody But You," and Bonnie Raitt will tribute 2020 Grammy Lifetime Achievement honoree John Prine during the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast. During the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, buzzy roots / soul artist Yola and folk-y supergroup I'm With Her will perform.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 in Los Angeles, Calif. The Premiere Ceremony will begin at 3:30PM ET and stream online, while the telecast will air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.