Blake Shelton sounds giddier about performing live with Gwen Stefani during the 2020 Grammy Awards than he has about any other career-defining opportunity. The couple will perform their duet "Nobody But You," as heard on Shelton's recent album, Fully Loaded: God's Country.

“I can already tell you that’s going to be one of the greatest rushes I’m ever going to experience, being on stage with Gwen Stefani at the Grammys doing our song together," Shelton tells Gayle King as part of CBS' The Gayle King Grammy Special (quote via ABC News).

"Nobody But You" is Shelton and Stefani's third duet. Previously, the two teamed up for a holiday tune, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," from Stefani's 2017 Christmas album of the same name, and for "Go Ahead and Break My Heart," which appears on Shelton's 2016 album, If I'm Honest.

“The easiest thing in the world I’ve ever done is to sing any song with Gwen," Shelton adds. "And, you know, look in her eyes and just know we know what each other are thinking."

Shelton is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance, for his song "God's Country," at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 26. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.