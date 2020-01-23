2020 Grammy Awards: Lil Nas X Performing ‘Old Town Road’ With Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey + More

The 2020 Grammy Awards will feature a packed performance of 2019's biggest viral hit, "Old Town Road." Lil Nas X will team up with previous collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, as well as K-pop megastars BTS, for a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Per a press release from the Recording Academy, Lil Nas X and company's "Old Town Road" performance is being dubbed "Old Town Road All-Stars," and will feature a few surprise guests, too. Cyrus was Lil Nas X's partner on the first remix of "Old Town Road," after the song went viral and charted in early 2019. Diplo jumped on another remix that spring, while Ramsey and rapper Young Thug are featured on a version released in July. Also in July, Lil Nas X and BTS member RM released a remix of "Old Town Road" dubbed "Seoul Town Road," a nod to the South Korean city in which the boy band formed in 2013.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, "Old Town Road" earned three nominations, for Record of the Year, Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video. The album on which it appears, 7, is up for Album of the Year, and Lil Nas X himself is nominated for Best New Artist. Another Lil Nas X song, "Panini," is in the running for Best Rap / Sung Performance.

In addition to Lil Nas X and his collaborators, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be singing their duet "Nobody But You" during the 2020 Grammy Awards, and Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile will be performing together, too. Also, Bonnie Raitt will be honoring John Prine during the telecast, while at the Premiere Ceremony, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing. The Americana Music Association's 2019 Emerging Act of the Year the War and Treaty, meanwhile, will be part of a performance of "I Sing the Body Electric," from Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 26. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.