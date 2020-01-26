2020 Grammy Awards: See Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani + More at Rehearsals

With the 2020 Grammy Awards just around the corner, rehearsals for Music's Biggest Night are underway in Los Angeles, Calif. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Billy Ray Cyrus and more have been preparing for their big moments.

Shelton and Stefani will be singing their new duet, "Nobody But You," while Cyrus is part of an all-star "Old Town Road" performance that will also include Lil Nas X, Mason Ramsey, DJ / producer Diplo and K-pop megastars BTS. Additionally, Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile have something big planned, and Bonnie Raitt will be honoring Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine.

Also during the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast, Americana Music Association 2019 Emerging Act of the Year the War and Treaty will be part of a performance of "I Sing the Body Electric," from Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more. At the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing.

Flip through the photo gallery below for a peek inside 2020 Grammy Awards rehearsals.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from LA's Staples Center on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will take place earlier in the day and stream online. Non-country 2020 Grammy Awards performers include Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.

