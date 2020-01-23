Shania Twain, Keith Urban + More to Present at 2020 Grammy Awards

The recently released list of presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards includes a who's-who of country performers. International superstars Shania Twain and Keith Urban headline a list that also includes the cross-generational duo of Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Country music's four presenter representatives are no strangers to the Grammy Awards stage: Urban's Grammys debut came as the 2004 presenter of Best Female Country Vocal Performance, won that year by June Carter Cash for "Keep on the Sunny Side." He's since won four Grammy Awards of his own.

Twain's five Grammy Awards wins and 18 nominations date back to 1995, while Carlile picked up three Grammys wins in 2019 and is competing for three more in 2020. As for Tucker, she vies this year for her first Grammys trophies after 14 nominations dating back to 1972.

Additional presenters for the 2020 Grammy Awards include nominated comedians Jim Gaffigan and Trevor Noah; past winners Common, Cynthia Erivo, Dua Lipa, Billy Porter and Smokey Robinson; legendary couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne; and past nominees Ava DuVernay and Florida Georgia Line collaborator Bebe Rexha.

Country music's limited piece of the 2020 Grammy Awards performer spotlight goes to artists in high-caliber duets. Beyond a performance by Carlile and Tucker, viewers will see Blake Shelton, who'll sing the duet "Nobody But You" with Gwen Stefani, and Billy Ray Cyrus, who'll take part in a celebration of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" that will also feature Mason Ramsey, Diplo and K-pop sensation BTS.

Also at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Bonnie Raitt will be honoring John Prine during the telecast, while at the Premiere Ceremony, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing. The Americana Music Association's 2019 Emerging Act of the Year the War and Treaty, meanwhile, will be part of a performance of "I Sing the Body Electric," from Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Jan. 26. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS; the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.