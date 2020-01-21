2020 Grammy Awards: Meet the Country + Americana General Field Nominees

When the nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards were revealed in late November, several country and Americana artists made the list -- and not just in the country-specific categories. Five stars from the format also showed up in the running for the "general field" categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

The uptick in country-leaning general field nominees is a continuing trend from 2019, a year that also saw five country artists included in those categories. Brandi Carlile, Maren Morris, Luke Combs, Margo Price and Kacey Musgraves all netted nods for awards that weren't country-specific at last year's Grammys. Musgraves' inclusion was especially memorable, as she went on to win all four of the awards she was up for, including the all-genre trophy for Album of the Year (for her 2018 release, Golden Hour).

While some of the 2020 Grammy Awards all-genre nominees are superstars and household names, others are just breaking into the format. Unfamiliar with some of the country and Americana artists up for general field awards at the 2020 Grammys? Read on to learn everything you need to know about them leading up to the ceremony.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

