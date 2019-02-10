Spanning genres and talent from across the musical spectrum, the Grammy Award for Album of the Year goes to the best of the best of what the last year had to offer. Country was well-represented in the category at the 2019 awards show, with Brandi Carlile's By the Way, I Forgive You among those nominated.

However, Kacey Musgraves has won Album of the Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards for Golden Hour, besting not only other albums within the country format but projects from a diverse spread of all musical genres.

"Oh my God. Oh my God. I don't even know what to say," Musgraves stammered as she stepped up to the podium, so shocked at her win that she hesitated even to take the trophy from event host Alicia Keys.

"It was unbelievable to be even in a category with such gigantic albums, such brilliant works of art. It's really crazy," the singer went on to say. "But I'm very thankful, and I know that winning this doesn't make my album better than anyone else's."

Musgraves went on to thank her husband, fellow country star Ruston Kelly, who looked on proudly from his seat in the audience. At the end of her speech, she explained that at the end of the day, the honor boiled down to her connection to the songs on the album and her connection to the fans.

"I would have nothing without the songs. To me, it's all about the songs," she explained. "I really don't know what to say. Other than thank you to my fans. Thanks for spreading this music."

Musgraves also won in all three of the other categories in which she was nominated, including Best Country Album, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song.