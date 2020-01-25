Who's sitting where at the 2020 Grammy Awards? Press play above for a peek at the seating chart for Music's Biggest Night.

Dan + Shay will be seatmates with their fellow 2020 Grammy Awards nominees Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and rapper Meek Mill, all of whom are also performing during the show. If they lean across the aisle on Sunday night (Jan. 26), they'll be able to chat with H.E.R., comedian Dave Chappelle, Sheila E, Common and Bebe Rexha.

Little Big Town will be near four-time Grammy nominee Yola and her producer, Dan Auerbach, along with comedian Jim Gaffigan, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. In front of them will be 2020 Grammy Awards presenter Shania Twain and Gary Clark Jr., who will be sitting next to actor Chrissy Teigen and John Legend.

Little Big Town and company will all be an aisle over from 2020 Grammy Awards nominee, presenter and performer Brandi Carlile, who'll be seated in front of Lana Del Rey. Rappers 21 Savage and Young Thug, DJ / producer Diplo and singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers will be nearby as well.

Also spotted in the 2020 Grammy Awards seating chart: presenter Keith Urban, who will be near Stevie Wonder and Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, and nominees Brothers Osborne, who will be seated near Cardi B.

Although country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift is in the 2020 Grammy Awards seating chart -- behind Beyonce and Jay Z, in front of Lil Nas X and next to K-pop megastars BTS -- she has decided not to attend the awards show. Swift was also reportedly planning an unannounced performance at the event, which has been scrapped.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 26).

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.