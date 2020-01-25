Report: Taylor Swift Cancels Unannounced 2020 Grammy Awards Performance

Taylor Swift has reportedly canceled an unannounced surprise performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The country-turned-pop megastar will not be at the Sunday night (Jan. 26) ceremony at all, in fact.

Citing "multiple sources," Variety reports that Swift was the "TBA" artist listed on 2020 Grammy Awards rehearsal schedules, but also that her performance had not been officially confirmed, only that it "was well along in talks." The news outlets sources report that she would have performing "The Man," a feminist track from her newest album, 2019's Lover.

People confirms that not only will Swift not be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards, but that she will not be in attendance at the show at all. Swift had a seat within the awards show's seating chart, but CBS, the network on which the Grammys air, says her attendance was also tentative.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Swift is nominated for Song of the Year ("Lover"), Best Pop Solo Performance ("You Need to Calm Down") and Best Pop Vocal Album (Lover).

The Recording Academy, the organization that puts on the Grammy Awards, has been embroiled in controversy ahead of the annual awards show. On Jan. 16, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan, was place on administrative leave. The New York Times reports that Dugan was ousted as CEO following a complaint from her assistant, who also worked for her predecessor, Neil Portnow, of bullying.

Dugan subsequently claimed that she had filed her own complaint with HR a month prior, after being sexually harassed by Joel Katz, the Recording Academy's legal counsel and former board member. Her complaint also alleges gender and racial discrimination on the part of the Academy; that the voting process is corrupt; and that Portnow resigned after being accused of rape.

On Friday (Jan. 24), the Recording Academy denied Dugan's claims of Grammy Awards voter fraud in a press release. Prior to that, the Academy had also issued a statement in response to Dugan's complaint.

"When Ms. Dugan did raise her 'concerns' to HR, she specifically instructed HR 'not to take any action' in response. Nonetheless, we immediately launched independent investigations to review both Ms. Dugan’s potential misconduct and her subsequent allegations. Both of these investigations remain ongoing," the statement reads in part. "Our loyalty will always be to the 21,000 members of the recording industry. We regret that Music’s Biggest Night is being stolen from them by Ms. Dugan's actions and we are working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

In response, the Recording Academy Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion also issued a scathing statement about "our shock and dismay at the allegations surrounding the Recording Academy and its leadership," insisting that trustees consider the 18 "systemic changes" suggested by the task force in December.

The 2020 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday (Jan. 26).

