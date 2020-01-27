A stacked lineup of performers will take the stage in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday night (Jan. 26) for the 2020 Grammy Awards. While the lineup includes artists from across the genre spectrum, a handful of country- and Americana-focused performances will dot the festivities.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will be singing their new duet, "Nobody But You," while Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile have something big planned, too (we're betting they'll break out the Grammy-nominated "Bring My Flowers Now"). Additionally, Lil Nas X will team up with previous "Old Town Road" collaborators Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey and Diplo, as well as K-pop megastars BTS, for a once-in-a-lifetime moment, and Bonnie Raitt will be honoring Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner John Prine.

Also during the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast, Americana Music Association 2019 Emerging Act of the Year the War and Treaty will be part of a performance of "I Sing the Body Electric," from Fame, with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more. At the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, meanwhile, I'm With Her and Yola will be performing.

A complete list of country, Americana, bluegrass, folk and roots 2020 Grammy Awards performers is below. The Boot will update this story with performance details as they are available.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from LA's Staples Center on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will take place earlier in the day and stream online. Non-country 2020 Grammy Awards performers include Lizzo, Aerosmith with Run-D.M.C. and more.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

2020 Grammy Awards: The Country Performers List

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, "Nobody But You"

Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker, "Bring My Flowers Now"

Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, BTS, Young Thug and Nas, "Old Town Road" / "Rodeo"

Bonnie Raitt in tribute to John Prine, "Angel From Montgomery"

The War and Treaty with Camila Cabello, Gary Clark Jr., John Legend and more, "I Sing the Body Electric"

I'm With Her, "Call My Name"

Yola, "Faraway Look"