Yola delivered a soaring performance of her song, "Faraway Look," at the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony on Sunday (Jan. 26), which takes place in advance of the awards show. She wasn't the only Americana act to take the stage during the Premiere Ceremony; trio I'm With Her was also among the acts to take the stage.

Dressed in a glittering, striped blue and pink dress and matching hairpin, Yola made a dramatic impression as she took the stage. Attended by backing vocals and horns, the singer closed out the Premiere Ceremony with her trademark stunning, soulful vocal delivery.

The 2020 Grammys marked a busy event for Yola, who is also a nominee at the ceremony. She is one of the most-nominated country-leaning artists at the 2020 Grammy Awards, having earned nods in the Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song and Best Americana Album categories, as well as a nomination for the all-genre Best New Artist honor. That ties her with Tanya Tucker as the most-nominated artist with country/Americana leanings in this year's ceremony.

It's been a banner year for the soulful Yola, whose debut album, Walk Through Fire, was among the most acclaimed debut offerings of 2019. She has toured extensively, opening for acts like Kacey Musgraves, and she was also a featured artist on The Highwomen's debut album.