Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani took the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards to perform their recent duet "Nobody But You." The touching collaboration mesmerized the audience at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday evening (Jan. 26).

Shelton kicked off the song alone on the stage, performing the first verse of the song alone before Stefani joined him. Shelton wore a simple dark suit; Stefani was more whimsically clad, wearing a white ballgown with gold and red, Alice in Wonderland-esque embellishments.

The couple found itself in the unenviable spot of following Alicia Keys and Boys II Men's tribute to Kobe Bryant, who'd passed away unexpectedly earlier in the day. Still, their real-life love story made for a mesmerizing beginning to the big ceremony.

The song is the second track on Shelton's newest album, Fully Loaded: God's Country, which dropped in December. The tune was written by Ross Copperman, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Tommy Lee James.