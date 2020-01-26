After what was an impressive year with their song "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus took to the 2020 Grammy stage to perform their hit song.

Lil Nas X, covered head to toe in a sparkly silver suit, began his performance lying on a bright red couch in a bedroom setting, Kobe Bryant's #24 jersey draped nearby. He was plucking a mandolin before getting up to perform the first vere of "Old Town Road." The stage began revolving and he stepped through several different scenes. The members of BTS contributed their verse against a skyline backdrop. Lil Hank Williams very cutely delivered a verse from the remix of the song he featured on with Young Thug just before Billy Ray Cyrus stepped out to sing the chorus with Lil Nas X and wrap up the song. Bryant's number was also painted on Cyrus' guitar.

All of the performers joined them on stage before segueing into "Rodeo," also from his 7 EP. Nas duetted with the young rapper, though Cardi B was originally on the song. Lil Nas X pulled a surprise by bringing out and playing a trumpet as well.

So far, Lil Nas X has won two Grammy Awards tonight, for Best Music Video and Best Pop Duo / Group Performance for "Old Town Road."

In early August of 2019, "Old Town Road" broke a longstanding Billboard Hot 100 chart record when it spent its 17th consecutive week at the top of the chart. The previous record for weeks at No. 1 on the chart was set by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men, with their song "One Sweet Day," in 1996. That song spent 16 weeks at the top of the all-genre Hot 100 chart in 1995 and 1996, a record tied by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber in 2017 with their summertime smash "Despacito."

In March of 2019, "Old Town Road" was met with controversy when it was removed from consideration for Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. This move caused an online uproar over whether or not the song is "country," and if race played a factor in Billboard's decision. Based on country radio airplay, the song did later appear on the Country Airplay chart and set a record for most weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.