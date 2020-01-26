Country legend Tanya Tucker was joined on stage by Brandi Carlile for a performance of "Bring My Flowers Now" at the 2020 Grammy Awards. The riveting duet cast a spell on the audience.

Carlile played piano while Tucker sang her impassioned plea for her due credit as a country icon while she's still alive. The duo wrote the song with Carlile's twin band mates Phil and Tim Hanseroth. It appears on Tucker's 2019 album While I'm Livin', her first batch of original material since 2002. Carlile co-produced that project with Shooter Jennings, and she and the Hanseroths co-wrote many of the songs on the record.

Afterwards, Carlile and Tucker shared joint duties in presenting the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, won for a third straight year by Dave Chappelle.

"Bring My Flowers Now" won Tucker a Grammy for Best Country Song this year. The artist also won Best Country Album during the ceremony Sunday night (Jan. 26), which took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles. Carlile joined Tucker on stage to receive the awards, as did Jennings.Tucker's 2020 Grammy winnings mark her first-ever awards at the show, over the course of her multi-decade career.