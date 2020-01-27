2020 Grammy Awards: Country, Americana, Folk + Bluegrass Winners List

The Recording Academy will crown its 2020 Grammy Awards winners on Sunday night (Jan. 26). Yola, Tanya Tucker and Lil Nas X are among the most prominent names in this year's list of nominees, with nods in both general field and genre-specific categories.

Ashley McBryde and Dan + Shay also both earned multiple nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Deeper in the list of 80-plus Grammys categories, country and Americana fans will also notice the names of Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton and many others.

A complete list of country, Americana, bluegrass and folk 2020 Grammy Awards categories and their nominees is below. The Boot will update this story as winners are announced.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center on CBS. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day and will stream online.

The Boot will be staying up late covering the most buzzed-about country winners, fashion and moments at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Readers can watch along with us by checking back to TheBoot.com for the latest Grammys headlines, liking The Boot on Facebook and following The Boot on Twitter.

2020 Grammy Awards Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Nominees

Country-, Americana-, Bluegrass- and Folk-Specific Categories

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

While I'm Livin', Tanya Tucker -- WINNER

Best Country Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker) -- WINNER

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde (Jeremy Bussey and Ashley McBryde)

"It All Comes Out in the Wash," Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna and Liz Rose)

"Some of It," Eric Church (Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde and Bobby Pinson)

"Speechless," Dan + Shay (Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz)

Best Country Solo Performance

"All Your'n," Tyler Childers

"Girl Goin' Nowhere," Ashley McBryde

"Ride Me Back Home," Willie Nelson -- WINNER

"God's Country," Blake Shelton

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

"Brand New Man," Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)," Brothers Osborne

"Speechless," Dan + Shay -- WINNER

"The Daughters," Little Big Town

"Common," Maren Morris (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Best Americana Album

Years to Burn, Calexico and Iron & Wine

Who Are You Now, Madison Cunningham

Oklahoma, Keb' Mo' -- WINNER

Tales of America, J.S. Ondara

Walk Through Fire, Yola

Best American Roots Song (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Black Myself," Our Native Daughters (Amythyst Kiah)

"Call My Name," I'm With Her (Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O'Donovan and Sara Watkins) -- WINNER

"Crossing to Jerusalem," Rosanne Cash (Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal)

"Faraway Look," Yola (Dan Auerbach, Yola Carter and Pat McLaughlin)

"I Don't Wanna Ride the Rails No More," Vince Gill (Vince Gill)

Best American Roots Performance

"Saint Honesty," Sara Bareilles -- WINNER

"Father Mountain," Calexico and Iron & Wine

"I'm on My Way," Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi

"Call My Name," I'm With Her

"Faraway Look," Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland -- WINNER

Live in Prague, Czech Republic, Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Toil, Tears & Trouble, The Po' Ramblin' Boys

Royal Traveller, Missy Raines

If You Can't Stand the Heat, Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Best Folk Album

My Finest Work Yet, Andrew Bird

Rearrange My Heart, Che Apalache

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin -- WINNER

Evening Machines, Gregory Alan Isakov

Front Porch, Joy Williams

Other Categories Featuring Country, Americana, Bluegrass and Folk Artists

Record of the Year

"Hey Ma," Bon Iver

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish -- WINNER

"Seven Rings," Ariana Grande

"Hard Place," H.E.R.

"Talk," Khalid

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

Album of the Year

i,i, Bon Iver

Norman F--king Rockwell, Lana Del Rey

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, Billie Eilish -- WINNER

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You, Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

"Always Remember Us This Way," Lady Gaga (Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Lori McKenna)

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish (Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell) -- WINNER

"Bring My Flowers Now," Tanya Tucker (Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker)

"Hard Place," H.E.R. (Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. and Rodney Jerkins)

"Lover," Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

"Norman F--king Rockwell," Lana Del Rey (Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey)

"Someone You Loved," Lewis Capaldi (Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn and Sam Roman)

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo (Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

Billie Eilish -- WINNER

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Spirit," Beyonce

"Bad Guy," Billie Eilish

"Seven Rings," Ariana Grande

"Truth Hurts," Lizzo -- WINNER

"You Need to Calm Down," Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

"Boyfriend," Ariana Grande and Social House

"Sucker," Jonas Brothers

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X (Feat. Bill Ray Cyrus) -- WINNER

"Sunflower," Post Malone and Swae Lee

"Seniorita," Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyonce

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish -- WINNER

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Rap/Sung Performance

"Higher," DJ Khaled (Feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend) -- WINNER

"Drip Too Hard," Lil Baby and Gunna

"Panini," Lil Nas X

"Ballin," Mustard (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

"The London," Young Thug (Feat. J. Cole and Travis Scott)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song

"Only Jesus," Casting Crowns (Mark Hall, Bernie Herms and Matthew West)

"God Only Knows," For King & Country and Dolly Parton (Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom) -- WINNER

"Haven't Seen It Yet," Danny Gokey (Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse and Colby Wedgeworth)

"God's Not Done With You," Tauren Wells

"Rescue Story," Zach Williams (Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

I Know a Ghost, Crowder

Burn the Ships, For King & Country -- WINNER

Haven't Seen It Yet, Danny Gokey

The Elements, TobyMac

Holy Roar, Chris Tomlin

Best Roots Gospel Album

Deeper Roots: Where the Bluegrass Grows, Steven Curtis Chapman

Testimony, Gloria Gaynor -- WINNER

Deeper Oceans, Joseph Habedank

His Name Is Jesus, Tim Menzies

Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout, Various Artists

Best Contemporary Blues Album

This Land, Gary Clark Jr. -- WINNER

Venom & Faith, Larkin Poe

Brighter Days, Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Somebody Save Me, Sugaray Rayford

Keep On, Southern Avenue

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Lion King: The Songs, Various Artists

Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Various Artists

Rocketman, Taron Egerton

Spider-man: Into the Spider-verse, Various Artists

A Star Is Born, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper -- WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media (Award to Songwriters)

"The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy," Chris Stapleton (Randy Newman)

"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton and Linda Perry)

"I'll Never Love Again," Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper (Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere) -- WINNER

"Spirit," Beyonce (Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie and Ilya Salmanzadeh)

"Suspirium," Thom Yorke (Thom Yorke)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals (Awarded to Arrangers)

"All Night Long," Jacob Collier (Feat. Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest) (Jacob Collier) -- WINNER

"Jolene," Sara Gazarek (Geoff Keezer)

"Marry Me a Little," Cyrille Aimee (Cyrille Aimee and Diego Figueiredo)

"Over the Rainbow," Trisha Yearwood (Vince Mendoza)

"12 Little Spells (Thoracic Spine)," Esperanza Spalding (Esperanza Spalding)

Best Historical Album

The Girl From Chickasaw County -- The Complete Capitol Masters, Bobbie Gentry

The Great Comeback: Horowitz and Carnegie Hall, Vladimir Horowitz

Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental & New Age Music, 1980-1990, Various Artists

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection, Pete Seeger -- WINNER

Woodstock: Back to the Garden -- The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive, Various Artists

Best Music Video

"We've Got to Try," The Chemical Brothers

"This Land," Gary Clark Jr.

"Cellophane," FKA Twigs

"Old Town Road," Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus -- WINNER

"Glad He's Gone," Tove Lo