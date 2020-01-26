Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus’ ‘Old Town Road’ Music Video Wins at 2020 Grammy Awards

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus have done it again with "Old Town Road." The pair and the "Old Town Road" music video's creators took home the award for Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Cyrus was not in attendance at the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony to accept the award, but Lil Nas X was on hand. Dressed in all white, he seemed elated to win but kept things short and sweet, simply saying, "Thank you," to the crowd and shouting out the video's crew standing behind him onstage.

In the "Old Town Road" music video, Lil Nas X is chased into hiding -- in a hole that transports him from Old Town Road 1889 to Old Town Road in 2019. Dressed in his Old West gear, he rides his horse down the city street, drawing confused looks as he passes.

Lil Nas X and his horse get into a street race with -- and beat -- a souped-up car before Cyrus shows up in the present day. Together, they turn a bingo night (led by rapper and producer Rico Nasty) into a line-dancing-filled party; producer and DJ Diplo, who remixed "Old Town Road" and will perform the song with Lil Nas X and Cyrus during the 2020 Grammy Awards, plays the washboard.

Also making appearances in the "Old Town Road" music video are fellow artists Vince Staples, HaHa Davis, YoungKio and Jozzy. In a reference to the TikTok app meme that made the song famous, Lil Nas X drinks a bottle of "yee-yee juice" as he mugs for the camera in a photo booth.

In March of 2019, "Old Town Road" was met with controversy when it was removed from consideration for Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart. This move caused an online uproar over whether or not the song is "country," and if race played a factor in Billboard's decision. Based on country radio airplay, the song did later appear on the Country Airplay chart and set a record for most weeks at No. 1 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.