For King & Country and Dolly Parton Win Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song at 2020 Grammy Awards

For King & Country and Dolly Parton have won Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song at the 2020 Grammy Awards for their song "God Only Knows."

While Parton wasn't there to accept the award, For King and Country were. The pair used a majority of their time to encourage people to visit their native Australia in hopes to stabilize the tourism dependent economy.

From there, they thanked Parton and shared a story about the legend, saying, "She said, 'I love this song because it's reaching to the marginalized, to the depressed, the suicidal, which is all of us at some point.' And then she said, in her Dolly accent, 'I'm going to take this song from Dollywood to Bollywood to Hollywood."

In late August of 2019, Christian duo For King & Country enlisted country icon Parton for a remix of their song "God Only Knows." It was a match made in heaven: Brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone were eager to collaborate with Parton after seeing her Netflix film Dumplin', and Parton was looking for more faith-based material.

Even before Parton got involved, "God Only Knows" was a hit, though: The original version of the song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, logging a record 19 weeks in that spot and staying on the chart for 60 weeks in total; it also spent 10 weeks at No. 1 on the Christian Airplay chart. And, once Parton got involved, the song cracked the Billboard Hot 100 (No. 94) -- a first for For King & Country.

For King & Country and Dolly Parton shared the win with their team, Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds and Tedd Tjornhom.

Other nominees included "Only Jesus" by Casting Crowns (Mark Hall, Bernie Herms and Matthew West), "Haven't Seen It Yet" by Danny Gokey (Danny Gokey, Ethan Hulse and Colby Wedgeworth), "God's Not Done With You" by Tauren Wells and "Rescue Story" by Zach Williams (Ethan Hulse, Andrew Ripp, Jonathan Smith and Zach Williams).