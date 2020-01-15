Dolly Parton Shook Up For King & Country’s 2020 Expectations

After teaming with Dolly Parton for a remix of their song "God Only Knows" in 2019, For King & Country's Joel and Luke Smallbone's experience as Nashville-via-Australia musicians changed for the better.

"Music takes such windy roads," Joel Smallbone reflected during the 2020 Grammy Awards nominees party in Nashville in early January. "I sit here at the beginning of 2020, and we’ve got our plans. But, in 2019, none of our plans had anything to do with a Dolly Parton feature, CMA stuff, Grammys.

"You never know where it’s going to turn," he added. "We sit here in these moments very grateful. The last six months of last year nearly killed us, but at the same time, when you do get a moment, you get to reflect.”

The brothers' crazy ride includes a viral performance of "Little Drummer Boy" on the 2019 CMA Country Christmas television special and the perks that come with being associated with Parton, including a Grammy Awards nomination for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance / Song. Funny enough, the Parton collaboration came to be late in the song's promotional cycle and might've flown under the radar were it not for the involvement of a pop culture icon.

"There’s a fair few versions of that song," Smallbone points out. "There’s one with Timbaland and Echosmith, and Dolly’s was the final hurrah. When we woke up that morning and found out it was the Dolly version [nominated for a Grammy], it was a beautiful moment because she has given so much life and so much heart to that song.”

For King & Country are no strangers to the Grammys' Best Contemporary Christian Music categories. They won Grammys in 2015 in the genre's album (Run Wild. Live Free. Love Strong.) and performance / song categories ("Messengers," Lecrae featuring For King & Country). In addition, the duo picked up performance / song nominations in 2017 ("Priceless") and 2019 ("Joy").

The 2020 Grammy Awards are set for Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif. The event will air live on CBS, with Alicia Keys as host. Prior to the televised ceremony, a pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony takes place earlier in the day.

