Australian duo for King & Country have won the Grammy Award Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, for their project Burn the Ships. The duo of Joel and Luke Smallbone also received a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for their collaboration with Dolly Parton on "God Only Knows." The track appears on the winning album.

The brothers accepted the awards, acknowledging their producers, families and wives, explaining the meaning of the album to them as artists and individuals, and sharing a personal anecdote about a mental health crisis within their family. "This award ultimately represents redemption for my family. Our story has been used for immense, immense good." Smallbone shared with the audience on Sunday night (Jan. 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Other nominated artists for the Best Contemporary Christian Music Album included Crowder, Danny Gokey, TobyMac and Chris Tomlin. The trophy was handed out during the Grammy Awards' pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony.