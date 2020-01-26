‘I Will Never Love Again’ From ‘A Star Is Born’ Wins Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media

Songwriters Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere accepted the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2020 Grammys in Los Angeles, Calif., on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 26). The four songwriters collaborated on "I Will Never Love Again" for the soundtrack of A Star Is Born. It was performed for the film by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

Lindsey delivered the acceptance speech for the award on stage at the Staples Center along with her co-writers. It was the first trophy of the night to be presented, and the honorees accepted their award at the 2020 Grammys Premiere Ceremony, in advance of the awards show.

"Thank you so much. We went out to write with Lady Gaga for this movie. We didn't know if we would actually get a song in the film," Lindsey shared in her acceptance speech. "So ... I just want to thank my husband for holding down the fort while I was gone all week."

Dozens of Grammys will be handed out during the 2020 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, before the 2020 Grammy Awards telecast begins at 8PM ET on CBS. A few of the Grammys' major categories, as well as a number of high-profile performances, will make up the live show, which is being hosted by Alicia Keys.