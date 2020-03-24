If you love a country song that's been released in the past decade, there's a chance that Natalie Hemby had a hand in it. From Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town to Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris, plenty of country artists have recorded songs written by Hemby at some point in their careers.

With five No. 1 singles to her credit, Hemby's reputation as one of county music's most sought-after songwriters is well earned. Also a compelling artist in her own right, Hemby's 2017 debut album Puxico received critical acclaim as one of the best Americana records of that year, and brought the behind-the-scenes songwriter to the forefront of the genre.

Whether she's writing for herself or someone else, and whether it's a pop-country hit or quiet Americana ballad, Hemby's approach to songwriting is always personal and poignant, drawing listeners into lyrics with which they can't help but connect. Read on for The Boot's 10 favorite songs by Hemby.