5 Songs You Didn’t Know Miranda Lambert Wrote
It's no secret that Miranda Lambert is an immensely talented songwriter. She's the driving creative force behind most of her biggest career hits, from early releases like "Famous in a Small Town" to more recent singles, including "Bluebird," "We Should Be Friends" and "If I Was a Cowboy."
When she's not out on the road or recording her own new music, the multi-talented Texan is often found spending time and sharing stories or lyric ideas with other artists. Those collaborative moments have resulted in the creation of some incredible songs that never made it onto Lambert's own studio albums.
Let's take a look at 5 country songs that Miranda Lambert co-wrote and were recorded by other artists.
"Falling Apart"Recorded by Parker McCollum
Texas native Parker McCollum teamed up with three of the state's best songwriting talents to create "Falling Apart." McCollum, Lambert, Jon Randall and Randy Rogers came up with the rock-infused track, which is included on McCollum's breakout 2021 album Gold Chain Cowboy.
"Don’t Blame It On Whiskey"Recorded by Jon Pardi ft. Lauren Alaina
This electrifying collaboration from Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina was co-written by Lambert, Eric Church, Luke Laird and Michael Heeney and included on Pardi's hit 2019 record Heartache Medication.
"It Takes One to Know One"Recorded by Natalie Hemby
Lambert teamed up with her longtime friend and creative collaborator Natalie Hemby to pen this sweet track, which was included on Hemby's critically-acclaimed 2021 solo album Pins & Needles.
"Thought You Should Know"Recorded by Morgan Wallen
Released in May, "Thought You Should Know" was written by Wallen with Lambert and award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon. Wallen dedicated the single, which finds him reflecting on previous "bad decisions," to his mother, Lesli, via a recent social media post.
"My Only Child"Recorded by The Highwomen
This intensely personal track from country supergroup the Highwomen's debut album was inspired by a conversation bandmate Natalie Hemby had with her own daughter. She recruited Lambert to help transform her complicated feelings into heartfelt lyric before fellow Highwomen member Amanda Shires assisted in putting a few final touches on the standout track.