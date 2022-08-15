5 Songs You Didn’t Know Miranda Lambert Wrote

It's no secret that Miranda Lambert is an immensely talented songwriter. She's the driving creative force behind most of her biggest career hits, from early releases like "Famous in a Small Town" to more recent singles, including "Bluebird," "We Should Be Friends" and "If I Was a Cowboy."

When she's not out on the road or recording her own new music, the multi-talented Texan is often found spending time and sharing stories or lyric ideas with other artists. Those collaborative moments have resulted in the creation of some incredible songs that never made it onto Lambert's own studio albums.

Let's take a look at 5 country songs that Miranda Lambert co-wrote and were recorded by other artists.