Natalie Hemby knows a little something about the pitfalls of meeting your idols.

A Nashville native who grew up dreaming of a life in the music industry, she quickly learned that the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the entertainment biz aren't quite as glitzy as they appear to onlookers. That's the message behind her new solo song, "Heroes," which arrived on Friday (June 25).

"That's my own story because I grew up in the music business," Hemby reflects of the song, which she wrote in collaboration with Jeff Trot and Aaron Raitiere. "After a while, I didn't want to meet them unless I knew they were good people. I wrote that from my own personal space."

Since her early days in the industry -- which included signing her first publishing deal at just 19 years old, per All Music -- Hemby has become one of country music's most sought-after co-writers, working with acts including Kacey Musgraves, Miranda Lambert, Lady A, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and more. She's also recently spent more time in the spotlight as one member of supergroup the Highwomen, alongside bandmates Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Maren Morris.

Hemby released her first solo album, Puxico, back in 2017. In February, she signed a new record deal with Fantasy Records, and since then, she's been teasing more music to come later this year.

In the meantime Hemby has shared a music video to go along with her new song. Directed by Sophia Lauer, the clip stars Maisy Stella -- the Canadian actor and singer-songwriter best known for playing Daphne Conrad on Nashville -- as a teenage girl who dreams of being one of the stars on her television screen, unaware of some of the grimmer realities of life in the spotlight.

Natalie Hemby, "Heroes" Lyrics:

When I think heroes, I think capes / Chasing villains, stopping trains / Half incredible, half insane / Uh-huh / What if Superman, he couldn't fly? / And Spiderman, he couldn't climb? / What if they're just like you and I? / Uh-huh ...

Chorus:

I don't wanna meet my heroes / I just want to be a face in the crowd / If I ever met my heroes / They might let me down / Let me down / Let me down ...

I like to keep 'em way up high / Out of my reach and in my mind / They're shooting stars and saving lives / Don't know what's real and what's made up / Get too close, it's close enough / I can look but I can't touch / And that's fine / Uh-huh ...

Repeat Chorus x 2

I don't wanna meet my heroes / I just wanna leave them up in the clouds / If I ever met my heroes / They might let me down / Let me down / Let me down ...

I don't wanna meet my heroes ...

When I think heroes, I think capes / Chasing villains, stopping trains / Half incredible, half insane / Uh-huh ...