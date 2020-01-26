Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Earn Best Pop Duo / Group Performance at 2020 Grammy Awards

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus snagged the Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance on Sunday night (Jan. 26) in Los Angeles. The win follows on the heels of another Grammy win, Best Music Video for their collaboration "Old Town Road." The artists weren't on hand to receive the Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance award, but Lil Nas X had made an appearance earlier to accept the trophy for Best Music Video.

Follwing the two wins at the Grammy premiere ceremony, Cyrus and Lil Nas X were slated to perform the crossover hit along with Mason Ramsey, Diplo and k-pop stars BTS during the main event at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Facing fierce, all-genre competition, the duo won out over a lineup of well-known names and hits, including "Boyfriend," by Ariana Grande and Social House; "Sucker," by the Jonas Brothers; "Sunflower," by Post Malone and Swae Lee and "Seniorita," by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

At the 2020 Grammy Awards, "Old Town Road" earned three nominations, in addition to the wins for Best Pop Duo / Group Performance and Best Music Video, it was also nominated for Record of the Year. The album on which it appears, 7, is up for Album of the Year, and Lil Nas X himself is nominated for Best New Artist. Another Lil Nas X song, "Panini," is in the running for Best Rap / Sung Performance.