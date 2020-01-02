New Music Rundown: Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums Coming in 2020
All signs point to 2020 being a stellar year for new music. Already, a few big names have announced their plans to release new albums, with others have been promising that something's on the way.
The new music will come quickly at the start of the new year: Little Big Town's newest studio album, Nightfall, is scheduled for release on Jan. 17, while Feb. 7 will bring a multitude of new albums from John Moreland, Aubrie Sellers and more.
But it's the to-be-announced records that have us especially excited. Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, the Dixie Chicks and a whole bunch of others say they've got new albums to share, and we're anxiously awaiting the details.
Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2020's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. You can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year.
2020's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums
January
Jan. 1: Brett Kissel, Now or Never
Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn
Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between
Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall
Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma
Jan. 17: Marcus King, El Dorado
Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy
Jan. 24: The Wood Brothers, Kingdom in My Mind
Jan. 24: The Lil Smokies, Tornillo
Jan. 31: Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling
January: Steve Moakler, Blue Jeans
February
Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP
Feb. 7: John Moreland, LP5
Feb. 7: William Prince, Reliever
Feb. 7: The Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light
Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz
Feb. 7: The SteelDrivers, Bad for You
Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home
Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce
Feb. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright
Feb. 14: The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely
Feb. 21: Letitia VanSant, Circadian
Feb. 28: The Secret Sisters, Saturn Return
Feb. 28: Kyshona, Listen
Feb. 28: Sierra Hull, 25 Trips
Feb. 28: Hailey Whitters, The Dream
March
March 6: Ron Pope, Bone Structure
March 6: Sadler Vaden, Anybody Out There?
March 6: The Panhandlers, The Panhandlers
March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record
March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova
March 20: Delta Rae, The Light
March 27: Lilly Hiatt, Walking Proof
March 27: Jessi Alexander, Decatur County Red
April
April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will
April 24: Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here
May
TBA
June
June 12: Kree Harrison, Chosen Family Tree
July
TBA
August
TBA
September
TBA
October
TBA
November
TBA
December
TBA
To Be Announced ...
Garth Brooks, Fun
Kenny Chesney, album title TBA
Dan + Shay, album title TBA
Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter
Sam Hunt, album title TBA
Tim McGraw, album title TBA
Kip Moore, album title TBA
Nathaniel Rateliff, album title TBA
Keith Urban, album title TBA
Chris Young, album title TBA