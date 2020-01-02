New Music Rundown: Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums Coming in 2020

All signs point to 2020 being a stellar year for new music. Already, a few big names have announced their plans to release new albums, with others have been promising that something's on the way.

The new music will come quickly at the start of the new year: Little Big Town's newest studio album, Nightfall, is scheduled for release on Jan. 17, while Feb. 7 will bring a multitude of new albums from John Moreland, Aubrie Sellers and more.

But it's the to-be-announced records that have us especially excited. Sam Hunt, Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, the Dixie Chicks and a whole bunch of others say they've got new albums to share, and we're anxiously awaiting the details.

Keep reading for a complete rundown of 2020's new country, Americana, bluegrass and folk album releases. You can also flip through the photo gallery above to see what's coming in the new year.

2020's New Country, Americana, Bluegrass + Folk Albums

January

Jan. 1: Brett Kissel, Now or Never

Jan. 10: Ronnie Dunn, Re-Dunn

Jan. 10: Tenille Arts, Love, Heartbreak & Everything in Between

Jan. 17: Little Big Town, Nightfall

Jan. 17: Dustin Lynch, Tullahoma

Jan. 17: Marcus King, El Dorado

Jan. 17: Morgan Myles, Therapy

Jan. 24: The Wood Brothers, Kingdom in My Mind

Jan. 24: The Lil Smokies, Tornillo

Jan. 31: Drive-By Truckers, The Unraveling

January: Steve Moakler, Blue Jeans

February

Feb. 7: Tenille Townes, Road to the Lemonade Stand EP

Feb. 7: John Moreland, LP5

Feb. 7: William Prince, Reliever

Feb. 7: The Lone Bellow, Half Moon Light

Feb. 7: The Cadillac Three, Country Fuzz

Feb. 7: The SteelDrivers, Bad for You

Feb. 7: Aubrie Sellers, Far From Home

Feb. 14: Carly Pearce, Carly Pearce

Feb. 14: Nathaniel Rateliff, And It's Still Alright

Feb. 14: The Ballroom Thieves, Unlovely

Feb. 21: Letitia VanSant, Circadian

Feb. 28: The Secret Sisters, Saturn Return

Feb. 28: Kyshona, Listen

Feb. 28: Sierra Hull, 25 Trips

Feb. 28: Hailey Whitters, The Dream

March

March 6: Ron Pope, Bone Structure

March 6: Sadler Vaden, Anybody Out There?

March 6: The Panhandlers, The Panhandlers

March 6: Brandy Clark, Your Life Is a Record

March 13: Caitlyn Smith, Supernova

March 20: Delta Rae, The Light

March 27: Lilly Hiatt, Walking Proof

March 27: Jessi Alexander, Decatur County Red

April

April 3: Ashley McBryde, Never Will

April 24: Luke Bryan, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here

May

TBA

June

June 12: Kree Harrison, Chosen Family Tree

July

TBA

August

TBA

September

TBA

October

TBA

November

TBA

December

TBA

To Be Announced ...

Garth Brooks, Fun

Luke Bryan, album title TBA

Kenny Chesney, album title TBA

Dan + Shay, album title TBA

Dixie Chicks, Gaslighter

Sam Hunt, album title TBA

Tim McGraw, album title TBA

Kip Moore, album title TBA

Nathaniel Rateliff, album title TBA

Keith Urban, album title TBA

Chris Young, album title TBA