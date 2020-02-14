Ruthie Collins’ ‘Cold Comfort’ Previews Secretly Recorded New Album [Exclusive Premiere]

Ruthie Collins worked in secret on her new music, but now, she's ready to share it with the world. The New York-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter is premiering her brand-new single "Cold Comfort," the title track of a forthcoming album, and its accompanying music video, exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play above to watch and listen.

The breakup that inspired "Cold Comfort" was Collins' own, and it wasn't an easy one. "When you’re going through something like that, you start to look back on all the time and energy and tears and blood and sweat you poured into it," she admits The Boot.

"You ask yourself what was the point of it all, and you have to come to terms with the fact that it wasn’t as special as you thought it was," Collins adds. "You know you’re stronger and wiser because of it, but that’s cold comfort because you know you’ll never get all that time back.”

Despite its chilly title, the music video for "Cold Comfort" makes use of the sparse, lonely desert vibes of Joshua Tree National Park in California as a backdrop. It's a place that Collins has cited as where she feels most creatively fulfilled as a musician, and a perfect setting for a song that's all about the small, yet devastating, realizations that come as a person heals from a breakup.

Sidewalk / Curb

"It's a cold comfort when it doesn't hurt to hear your name / And when I don't wonder if you think of me, you feel the same," Collins sings. "I've been letting this love burn out slow, killing my time letting you go / I keep taking the pain like medicine and moving on, but it's a cold, cold comfort."

"Cold Comfort" is steeped in the risks that Collins took to get her new album made. Collins is signed to Curb Records, but she decided to record Cold Comfort without the permission of her label, secretly holing up inside one of their studios alongside guitarist and producer Wes Harllee to put together the "core of the record" over the course of two days.

Ultimately, Curb loved Collins' new songs and eventually created a sub-label, called Sidewalk Records, for her to release the album. Cold Comfort is due out on April 3, and fans can find out more at RuthieCollinsMusic.com.