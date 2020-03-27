Margo Price Postpones Her Album Release Date, Shares Rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Nobody Told Me’

Amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Margo Price has decided to halt her album release plans for the moment. The singer's third studio album, That's How Rumors Get Started, was originally slated to drop on May 8 -- but now, it'll be out later in 2020.

"Sometimes, circumstances are beyond our control," Price explained in a statement. "I would say that's the case for folks everywhere in the world right now. Life is postponed until further notice. I would love nothing more than for everyone to hear my next album in its entirety, but it's not gonna be May 8th.

"More realistically, it's gonna be this summer. Even the record plants have halted production of vinyl," she added, going on to say that she hopes to wait to release That's How Rumors Get Started until she can take her new project out on the road.

"I want to be able to play this album live and tour with my band all over the world, and I know that time will come," Price continues. "In the meantime, I'm still gonna release some singles and be making lots of music for y'all any way that I possibly can."

To that end, the singer shared a cover performance of John Lennon's 1980 tune, "Nobody Told Me." She delivered her rendition live from her attic, the same make-shift studio that she used for her recent NPR Tiny Desk (from Home) Concert, alongside her husband, fellow musician Jeremy Ivey. Press play above to watch.

"Take care of yourselves, be good to each other and this weary planet," Price concludes. "And watch what you say and who you trust, because we all know...That's How Rumors Get Started."