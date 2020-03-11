Margo Price Unveils ‘Twinkle Twinkle,’ First Single Off Next Album, ‘That’s How Rumors Get Started’

Margo Price is kicking off her next musical chapter with the scorching new single, "Twinkle Twinkle." A rock-heavy tune that features distorted guitars and a colorful, surreal music video, the new song marks a shift for the Americana singer-songwriter towards '70s-inflected rock 'n' roll. Press play above to hear the new song!

"Twinkle Twinkle" is only the beginning for Price, who revealed on Wednesday (March 11) that her third studio album, That's How Rumors Get Started, will come out on May 8. It will be the singer's first LP for Loma Vista recordings, and was produced by Sturgill Simpson.

Before officially sharing her news, Price hinted at the project -- and Simpson's involvement in it -- through a "Rumors Hotline" that fans could call into to hear a snippet of music (a heavily distorted, grainy section of "Twinkle Twinkle") or listen to a rumor. One of those "rumors" was that Simpson produced her next project, and another alleged that he led the entire band in forced meditation before getting to work in the studio every day.

While the latter story hasn't been confirmed, it seems that Simpson's role as producer for That's How Rumors Get Started does, indeed, hold water.

Loma Vista Recordings

Price cut the bulk of the new project at EastWest Studios in L.A., tracking the album over the course of several days while pregnant with her daughter, Ramona. "They're both a creation process," the singer comments in a press release. "And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety."

Price's new project also includes "Stone Me," a track she first shared back in January. During a Monday night (March 9) tornado relief benefit concert called To Nashville, With Love, the singer gave fans a live performance of That's How Rumors Get Started's final track, "I'd Die For You." From the stage, she said the song was inspired by her husband, fellow musician Jeremy Ivey.

That's How Rumors Get Started is available for pre-order now, and fans will have the chance to see songs from the album live at a number of upcoming shows. Beginning with two Texas dates, including a spot at Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion on March 19, Price has big touring plans for the spring and summer of 2020. She has scheduled a slew of dates with Chris Stapleton and the Head and the Heart. Go here for a full list of upcoming performances.

Margo Price, That's How Rumors Get Started Track List:

1. "That's How Rumors Get Started"

2. "Letting Me Down"

3. "Twinkle Twinkle"

4. "Stone Me"

5. "Hey Child"

6. "Heartless Mind"

7. "What Happened To Our Love?"

8. "Gone To Stay"

9. "Prisoner Of The Highway"

10. "I'd Die For You"