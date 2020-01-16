Margo Price returns with the righteously defiant "Stone Me," her first new studio recording in over two years. Press play above to listen.

Thematically, Price stares down the detractors of her past socio-political lyrics, daring them to lob more insults her way: "Through the mud and rain you can drag my name / You can say I've spent my life in vain/ But I won't be ashamed of what I am / For your judgement day, I don't give a damn," she sings.

Price and her backing band the Price Tags bring "Stone Me" to life with a couple of special guests: Marvin Gaye drummer James Gadson and Tom Petty bandmate Benmont Tench on piano. According to the Tennessean, Price co-produced the song with Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson.

"After what feels like an eternity, I'm releasing a new song into the wild today," Price says in a press release. "It's been hard to keep everything I've been working on for the last year to myself, and I'm so excited to share it."

Price debuted "Stone Me" on Wednesday night (Jan. 15), during an episode of TBS's Full Frontal With Samantha Bee. Her performance followed a feature during which Price, Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlile, Mickey Guyton and CMT's Leslie Fram talked to correspondents Sasheer Zamata and Amy Hoggart about the challenges and biases facing women in country music.

"Stone Me" wasn't issued by Jack White's Third Man Records, the label behind Price's prior solo recordings. Instead, it looks as though Price's next album will make her a member of the Loma Vista roster, alongside everyone from Andrew Bird and St. Vincent to Marilyn Manson and Iggy Pop.