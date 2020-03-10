Margo Price Teases New Music and Shares Some Gossip on a ‘Rumors Hotline’

Over the past several months, Margo Price has been teasing, well, something -- and now she's doubling down on those hints with a newly-opened "Rumors Hotline." Fans can call into 1-(833)-RUMORS-1 (aka 1-(833)-786-6771) to hear a grainy, automated menu option read aloud by the singer.

Pressing option No. 1 reveals a snippet of a guitar-driven, rock-heavy new song, Price's signature vocals soaring over the track. The quality of the recording is pretty rough, but listeners can still clearly hear that it's new material.

Option No. 2 on the hotline menu lets fans hear a rumor, which, Price says, might be either true or false. Some seem dubious -- like the claim that the singer's husband, fellow artist Jeremy Ivey, was married three times before he and Price got hitched -- but there's one name that comes up a couple of times in the rotating list of rumors.

"Did you know Sturgill Simpson actually produced my upcoming record?" Price says in one "rumor."

"Did you know Sturgill Simpson led the entire band in forced meditation sessions before each recording session?" she adds in another.

Of course, not everything Price's hotline says should be believed -- that is, as she coyly offers, how rumors get started -- but it seems like a pretty likely bet that some of it is, and that more new music may very well be on the horizon.

Price has already shared some new music over the past couple of months. In January, she dropped "Stone Me," her first new recorded song since 2017. That new song come out via Loma Vista, a change for Price, who dropped her previous albums as a part of Jack White's Third Man Records roster.

In addition to hearing rumors and a taste of new music, fans who call into Price's hotline have the option to leave a message, or to donate to those affected by the tornado that ravaged Middle Tennessee and Nashville in early March. Price was among the artists who performed at a star-studded benefit on Monday night (March 9) called To Nashville, With Love, which took place at Music City's Marathon Music Works.