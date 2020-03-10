Monday night's (March 9) To Nashville, With Love benefit concert for tornado relief efforts concluded with an all-star jam session featuring the stellar lineup of artists who took the stage during the three-plus-hour show at Nashville's Marathon Music Works. Press play above to watch the crew play Neil Young's "Rockin' in the Free World."

Jason Isbell took lead vocals throughout the first verse of "Rockin' in the Free World," while Sadler Vaden -- solo artist and member of Isbell's band the 400 Unit -- led the second verse and Aaron Lee Tasjan concluded the song. Yola, Brothers Osborne and many more offered harmonies and played along during the song, originally released by Young in 1989.

Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Margo Price, Katie Pruitt, Kendell Marvel, Old Crow Medicine Show, Sheryl Crow, Dan Auerbach and Soccer Mommy were also on the bill for To Nashville, With Love, which raised around $500,000 for the To Nashville, With Love Fund, which was created by music industry professionals in the wake of the tornado that ripped through North Nashville, Germantown, East Nashville and other areas of Middle Tennessee. All funds will go to disaster relief efforts and mental health organizations.

Twenty-four people died and more than 100 were injured in Tuesday morning's tornado. Among the thousands of buildings and homes damaged or destroyed is the beloved East Nashville club the Basement East. The venue had hosted a show on Monday night -- a fundraiser for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' campaign -- during which the last song played was "Rockin' in the Free World."

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers. Click here for more information on how you can help.