Everything We Know About Kenny Chesney’s New Album, ‘Here and Now’

Attention No Shoes Nation: Kenny Chesney has a brand new album coming your way! The superstar is set to release his next project, Here and Now, early this summer.

Chesney has been working on Here and Now over the course of the last year and a half. A majority of the material for the project was inspired by the singer's travels around the world.

A press release for the project explains that during his travels, Chesney started noticing how different people are around the world, yet how entirely similar they can be. Of course, Chesney also likes to keep things light and fun so the project will be a delicate balance between his observations and creating a carefree listen experience.

“You know, it’s going to have a high fun factor,” Chesney explains in the release. “People work hard, and need music that makes them smile, that kicks them into a happy place. There are also songs here that look at very specific people, that tell one person’s story, but it could be any of us. That’s the mark of a good song: let one person’s specific life say so much about a lot of people’s lives.

The singer continues, “And one of the things I really wanted (for Here and Now) was to bring a lot of my favorite writers together, not to do ‘writing camp,’ but just hang out and talk, remember when it was the stories and laughs that sparked songs, not sitting down to churn out something to cut.”

While there's still plenty to uncover about Here and Now, we've compiled a list of everything we know.

The Title

Chesney's newest album release is named Here and Now.

The Release Date

Here and Now will be released on May 1, giving fans plenty of new material going into the summer months.

The Record Label

This is Chesney's first album release for Warner Music Nashville.

The Producer

Chesney is co-producing Here and Now with Buddy Cannon.

The Album Cover

The album artwork has yet to be released.

The Single

Chesney released "Here and Now" on Feb. 21. The song, Chesney says, "kind of blew my mind" when he first heard it.

“The chorus is everything I feel about my time on stage with No Shoes Nation ... the rush of it absolutely being the best place, best moment in the entire world. There’s no rush like it," he explains. “But what really got me was the way the song puts everybody on notice. It says everything about how we all put off living our lives because there’s so much other stuff to do. Only thing is, that’s exactly how you miss everything that matters!

"Here and Now" was written by Craig Wiseman, David Garcia and David Lee Murphy.

The Songs

"Tip of My Tongue," is a song about connection, the country star says. Chesney debuted the track in July of 2019.

Chesney co-wrote "Tip of My Tongue" with pop star Ed Sheeran and well-known songwriter Ross Copperman. The country star says he'd had the idea for the song "written down for a while, but I didn't really know where to take it." His co-writers helped him figure it out.

"It is an authentic story in my life and idea in my life, about connection," Chesney explains. "Once we got into the idea of the song and started exploring, the song, in a lot of ways, wrote itself."

Kenny Chesney, Here and Now Track List:

The track list has yet to be released.

The Tour

Although not dedicated to the release, Chesney will launch his Chillaxification Tour 2020 in April. The trek will kick off in Arlington, Texas, and run through late August.

