Kenny Chesney's "We Do" is for his diehard fans and his road family. The new song salutes both No Shoes Nation and the country star's band and crew, acknowledging their dedication and camaraderie.

"This is a song that wouldn’t exist without all those people on my road family, the folks at all the stadiums nationwide, the radio people who start blasting our music when we’re coming to town," Chesney reflects in a press release. "But even more importantly, without No Shoes Nation."

He adds of the dedicated fandom: "I always talk about how I can hear them from the bus, and that fun just gets backstage, floats through the air. You get caught up in it ... They take all that energy, then they go out into the world and live their lives the same way."

"We Do" revolves around the mantra Chesney and his team have: "Who gets to live like we do? WE DO."

"We laugh and we love and we can’t get enough / As loud as we’re living, man, we still turn it up," he sings in the chorus. "We’re amplified, come alive, side by side / No matter where it goes, you know we’re here for the ride ...”

In addition to "We Do," Chesney has already shared a number of songs from his forthcoming Here and Now album, including the album's title track, its first single. The record is due out on May 1 and was produced by Chesney and Buddy Cannon, who previously worked with Chesney on 2018's Songs for the Saints.

Chesney has a tour planned in support of Here and Now this summer, though he postponed its start due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. His Chillaxification 2020 Tour is now scheduled to begin on May 30, after being pushed back from an April 18 start date.