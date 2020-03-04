The goofball '90s group borne out of skin-tight acid-wash jeans, mullets and a little Murfreesboro, Tenn. venue called Teaser's is readying their debut album. The Hot Country Knights unveiled those plans on Wednesday (March 4), announcing that their first album of original material, The K is Silent, will be available on May 1.

The band revealed their news via an Instagram post, sharing a video of the group's exploits and adventures in the studio. The clip also offers a first look at the project's album artwork, a shot of the band dressed up in full suits of armor and embodying their "Knight"-ness to its fullest potential.

Behind the scenes, it seems, a bit of heartache and exasperation went into making The K is Silent. "F--k, I don't know man. It's been a f--king nightmare, to be honest," sighs a weary Dierks Bentley at the beginning of the video. Bentley co-produced the album and co-wrote the bulk of its tracks, and he also bears a suspicious resemblance to Hot Country Knights frontman Doug Douglason.

But the band itself can't wait to finally release an album full of original material. "We were out on the road singing a lot of other people's hits, and we called them Greatest Hits because by us singing them, it actually made them great," Douglason points out. "But this is a step beyond our greatest hits. This is all original material, but it's the best stuff to come out of Nashville from a man band in several decades."

In order to deliver the goods, the group tapped a couple of '90s country icons to appear on The K is Silent. Fans have already heard their rollicking debut single, a collaboration with Travis Tritt called "Pick Her Up." They've also hinted at another "romance ballad" included on the album, a duet with Terri Clark called "You Make it Hard."

Before dropping their new album on May 1, the band will hit the road in April for their 2020 One Knight Stand Tour, tiding their voracious fanbase over until the album's release. The K is Silent is available for preorder now.

Hot Country Knights, The K is Silent Track List:

1. "Hot Country Knights" (Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Cassady Feasby, Ben Helson, Dan Hochhalter, Chase McGill, Steve Misamore, Jon Nite, Jon Randall, Tim Sergent, Brett Tyler and Dierks Bentley)

2. "Pick Her Up" (Featuring Travis Tritt) (Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Jim Beavers)3. 3. "Asphalt" (Jim Beavers, Jon Nite and Brett Tyler)

4. "Moose Knuckle Shuffle" (Brett Beavers, Jim Beavers, Buddy Brock, Dan Hochalter, Chase McGill, Zach Turner and Brett Tyler)

5. "Then It Rained" (Brett Beavers, Jon Nite and Jon Randall)

6. "Wrangler Danger" (Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Jim Beavers)

7. "Mull It Over" (Dierks Bentley, Jim Beavers and Jon Randall)

8. "Kings Of Neon" (Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Chase McGill)

9. "You Make It Hard" (Featuring Terri Clark) (Dierks Bentley, Brett Beaver, Jim Beavers, Mary Hilliard Harrington, Jon Randall and Luke Wooten)

10. "The USA Begins With US" (Dierks Bentley, Brett Beavers and Jim Beavers)