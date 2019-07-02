Everything We Know About the Dixie Chicks’ New Album, ‘Gaslighter’

It's been over a decade since the Dixie Chicks released new music, but in the past several months, it has become progressively more apparent that a new record from the trio is in the works.

The hints started in June of 2018, in fact, when bandmate Natalie Maines began teasing the possibility of new music on social media. But while she and bandmates Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer continued to suggest that they might have plans for a new project, they didn't confirm any concrete plans until a year later, when the trio officially announced their new album's existence in an Instagram video.

Details about the Dixie Chicks' forthcoming project are sparse, to be sure, but read on to learn everything we know thus far.

The Title

During the Sept. 19 episode of the Spiritualgasm podcast, Maines revealed that the Dixie Chicks' new album will be called Gaslighter. The album takes its title from a song on the project, for which the Chicks have filmed a music video; Maines shared a snipped of the clip and the song itself in an Instagram post on Feb. 16, 2020.

The Release Date

In June of 2019, an Instagram video showed the trio alongside producer and musician Jack Antonoff, saying that the album will be released "someday." The video is captioned with the hashtag #dcx2019, perhaps implying that the record is scheduled for release at some point in 2019. However, during the September Spiritualgasm podcast episode, Maines shared that Gaslighter is due out in 2020.

The Chicks first started teasing a new album in 2018, the same year that their mainstream country studio debut, Wide Open Spaces, turned 20 years old. The new project will be the trio's first release since Taking the Long Way in 2006. Fifteen years ago, their career largely came to a halt after Maines spoke out against then-U.S. president George W. Bush and the country's impending invasion of Iraq during a show in London, England.

The Record Label

The Dixie Chicks are releasing Gaslighter with Sony, in order to fulfill the seven-album deal they signed at the start of their career. Once it's released, the trio will either be free to sign another deal, or proceed as an independent act.

The Producer

Jack Antonoff's appearance in the Instagram video announcing the album suggests that he may be producing the project, but the trio has not officially clarified the capacity of Antonoff's involvement. In 2018, Maines also shared pictures, seemingly from in the recording studio, of Antonoff playing fiddle.

The Single

The Dixie Chicks have not yet shared a first single from the project (but The Boot will update this section when they do).

The Songs

During her Spiritualgasm episode, Maines shares that the Dixie Chicks had intended for their next album to be something simple, such as a covers album, simply to fulfill their deal with Sony. However, her divorce from her husband, actor Adrian Pasdar, inspired her to start songwriting again.

"When I started getting a divorce, I had a lot to say, so that kind of sparked me being ready [to make new music]," says Maines. "Songwriting is really hard for me, and I think, for many years, I didn't want to analyze my life or my relationship. I was just in it and dedicated and devoted ... I just was not ready to open up like that."

During the podcast, host Sterling Jones specifically mentions a song called "Go It Alone" as his favorite track on the new project, and calls the title track "old-fashioned Dixie Chick fun." Maines' bandmate, Martie Maguire, whom Maines calls during the podcast, says she's been listening to the record's final mixes, and that its songs continue to make her cry.

"Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we'd ever been," Maines says, "and then this one is, like, 10 times that."

The Tour

During her Spiritualgasm episode, Maines shares that she recently received proposed routing details for a new arena tour. She provided no other information about how many shows the tour will include, when it will begin or where they'll perform, however.

The Dixie Chicks haven't been on the road since 2017. The year before, the group embarked on their DCX MMXVI World Tour, their first trek to include North American dates in a decade. Previously, the group had stated that they weren't sure they'd be welcomed in the U.S. again, due to the backlash that followed Maines' comments against President Bush and the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

