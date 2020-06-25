Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer made two major moves: They renamed themselves the Chicks, dropping the word "Dixie" from their name, and they released a political new song, "March March."

Written by the Chicks with producer Jack Antonoff, Ross Golan, Ian Kirkpatrick and Dan Wilson, "March March" celebrates every person's individual power to make a difference: "March, march to my own drum / March, march to my own drum / Hey, hey, I'm an army of one / Oooh, I'm an army of one," Maines sings in the song's chorus.

Set to a sparse, pinging beat that mirrors that "army of one" idea, each verse of "March March" takes on abortion legislation, gun control and climate change. Maines' father, lauded musician and producer Lloyd Maines, plays pedal steel on the song, while Maguire offers the haunting fiddle line.

"If your voice held no power, they wouldn't try to silence you," reads a quote that opens the "March March" music video. The clip contains footage from protests throughout the United States, both current and past, and ends with a lengthy list of Black men and women who have been killed by police and white citizens, as well as a call to vote and a list of action organizations and their websites.

The Chicks are set to release a new album, Gaslighter, on July 17. The record will be their first since 2006's Taking the Long Way, and features the previously released title track and "Julianna Calm Down."

