Live Nation Country Megaticket: Here’s the 2020 Lineup

Live Nation's 2020 Country Megaticket lineup is stacked with major stars. Tim McGraw, Old Dominion and more are part of the event company's concert package.

More than 30 Live Nation-affiliated amphitheaters participate in the Country Megaticket program, which offers fans access to the venue's lineup of summertime country concerts. As with a season ticket, Country Megaticket holders will have their seats for the entire 2020 concert season; both up-close seats and lawn packages are available.

Lineups for the 2020 Live Nation Country Megaticket vary by venue, but the overall program includes Chris Young's 2020 tour, Lady Antebellum's summertime run, Thomas Rhett's trek and more. A full list of participating artists is below, and fans can learn about their home venue's 2020 Country Megaticket lineup at Megaticket.com.

Live Nation's 2020 Country Megaticket goes on sale on Jan. 24 at 10AM local time. Citi cardholders will have pre-sale access.

Live Nation Country Megaticket 2020 Lineup:

Brad Paisley with special guest Jordan Davis and Gabby Barrett

Brooks & Dunn with special guests

Chris Young with special guests Scotty McCreery and Payton Smith

Jason Aldean with special guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny and Dee Jay Silver

Kenny Chesney with special guests Michael Franti & Spearhead

Lady Antebellum with special guests Jake Owen and Maddie & Tae

Luke Bryan with special guests Morgan Wallen and Caylee Hammack / Runaway June

Old Dominion with special guests Dustin Lynch and Carly Pearce

Rascal Flatts with special guests

Sugarland with special guests

Thomas Rhett with special guests Cole Swindell and Hardy

Tim McGraw with with special guests Midland and Ingrid Andress