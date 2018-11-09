Tim McGraw’s ‘Neon Church’ + 7 More Music Videos You Need to Watch

It was a banner week for new music videos in country music, featuring plenty of creative storylines, mesmerizing backdrops and messages of inspiration. Read on to get all caught up on new music videos from your favorite artists!

Tim McGraw, "Neon Church":

Tim McGraw's new cry-for-help single, "Neon Church," finds healing for heartbreak in this music video. Interspersed with videos of McGraw on a church pew, backed by a neon rainbow, the storyline follows a collection of strangers in a small town as they face their own struggles of loss and isolation and come together in a honky tonk. Sadness and heartache fade as they commune over a pool table and dance floor together. At the end of the video, they all return to their own homes, and reveal an unexpected twist in the plot. -- LS

Dolly Parton (feat. Sia), "Here I Am":

Dolly Parton is joined by pop star Sia on the song "Here I Am," which appears on the soundtrack for the feature film Dumplin'. The movie tells the story of the plus-sized daughter of a beauty queen who enters a pageant to show up her mother. In the music video for "Here I Am," we follow the daily lives of a handful of people who have no choice but to rely on others to make it through the tough times. Sometimes, the story proves, help comes from an unexpected source. -- LS

Kelsea Ballerini, "Miss Me More":

Kelsea Ballerini's new music video delivers a powerhouse, dance-ready beat set to the story of a fierce declaration of independence. "Miss Me More" tells the story of leaving a toxic relationship only to find that breaking up isn't all that hard to do if it means reclaiming a sense of self. The video shows Ballerini in the midst of a literal boxing match, both training and squaring off against an opponent. Fortunately, in both the video's fight and in the song's breakup, Ballerini emerges the victor. Originally scheduled to drop on Thursday (Nov. 8), the video's release was delayed by one day out of respect for the victims of Thousand Oaks, Calif. mass shooting that took place on Wednesday night (Nov. 7.) -- CL

The Black Lillies, "Midnight Stranger":

The music video for the Black Lillies "Midnight Stranger" plays out a sultry journey to a dive bar where a couple meets for the first time and sparks fly. With an Eagles-like vibe, the song makes the perfect backdrop for a "Hotel California" scenario, full of intrigue, mischief and mayhem. "Midnight Stranger" comes off of the group's latest album, Stranger to Me, which is their first release since 2015. -- LS

Dillon Carmichael, "Dancing Away With My Heart":

Dillon Carmichael filmed the music video for his latest single, "Dancing Away with My Heart" at American Legion Post 288 in Smyrna, Tenn. The dimly lit performance takes place at a wedding, where he runs into an ex girlfriend and realizes it's not too late to make things right. "Dancing Away with My Heart" is the lead-off single from Carmichael's freshman album, Hell on an Angel, and the singer says he initially cast it as a breakup song -- that is, until producer Dave Cobb got his hands on the track and instructed the young artist to rewrite is a declaration of love. Looking back now, Carmichael agrees that the song fits together better as a love song. -- LS

Asleep at the Wheel, "Jack I'm Mellow":

Asleep at the Wheel's fun-loving "Jack I'm Mellow" gets a video to match, as fiddle player/lead vocalist Katie Shore goes on a musical mission, with a little help from Willie's Reserve (Willie Nelson's own line of marijuana products), to spread love in the old west ghost town of Luck. Although her spirits never fall, hard luck seems to befall Shore at one point in the story, when she finds that the dispensary is closed. However, bandmate Ray Benson soon comes to the rescue. The video sees Shore dispelling fights, settling disputes and making merry, all with the help of Nelson's very best herbal offerings. -- LS

Love and Theft, "Need to Breathe":

Love & Theft went psychedelic for the music video for their anthemic, harmony-laden new song, "Need to Breathe." As the group sings about desperation for connection, the music video depicts the story of a masquerade party, and masked attendees drift through a surreal house of mirrors. This masquerade is no match for love, however. In the end, Love & Theft find their breath. -- LS

Will Hoge, "Gilded Walls":

Will Hoge pokes fun at today's political scene in the music video for his song, "Gilded Walls." As the lyrics tackle social justice issues and current events, picketers for positive change march behind the band at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. A presidential look-a-like mingles along with a "fake news" reporter and a pastor with questionable morals, providing a snapshot of the political environment that Hoge describes in "Gilded Walls." -- LS