Luke Bryan's dropped another new song from his forthcoming project, Born Here, Live Here, Die Here. Press play above to listen to "One Margarita," which arrived early Friday morning (March 12).

"One Margarita" is, simply, a song for a carefree, preferably waterside good time: "Don't worry 'bout tomorrow / Leave all your sorrow out here on the floatin' dock," Bryan urges in the chorus. Michael Carter, Matt Dragstrem and Josh Thompson co-wrote the tropical drinking tune.

Bryan's "One Margarita" music video finds the country star in the tropics, enjoying a good ol' vacation and his annual Crash My Playa concert event. Joined by a mariachi band, Bryan plays bartender -- and enjoys "one margarita" or two himself -- for a whole crew of partiers. Don't blink, though: You'll miss a cameo from the singer's mama, LeClaire!

Born Here, Live Here, Die Here is due out on April 24. The project will be Bryan's seventh studio release, and his first since 2017's What Makes You Country.

“I've got some stuff that I've looked at, that I'm going into the studio to record, that sounds very vintage-like, but then I've got some stuff that has some new and different sounds on it,” Bryan shared at Hometown Rising in September. “I think I always kind of have to marry the two. I’m not gonna have some album with every track is gonna have steel guitar on it, but do I have steel guitar on this album? Yeah."

Bryan will celebrate his new album with a Summer 2020 Tour, dubbed the Proud to Be Right Here Tour. The trek takes its name from a line in the song "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here," after which Bryan's new album is named. He's previously shared that track, as well as the singles "Knockin' Boots" and "What She Wants Tonight."

